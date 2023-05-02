Pembroke Regional Hospital receives donation following Spring fashion show

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Auxiliary presented a cheque in the amount of $28,000 to the Pembroke Regional Hospital on the evening of Friday, April 28th as they hosted the "Unleash Your Spring Fashionista" Fashion Show at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall featuring the latest clothing, footwear and accessories from the Sunshine Gift Shop.

The Hospital explains that the $28,000 donation consisted of $16,300 from the Auxiliary's Operating Fund and $11,700 from Delta Bingo and Gaming. The large sum also represented one of the final payments towards the Auxiliary's $500,000 commitment in support of the hospital's orthopedics program and improvements to the hospital's inpatient Surgical unit.

Of that large financial commitment, only $40,000 remains to be paid, an amount the Auxiliary says they hope to donate to the hospital by the end of this year.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray