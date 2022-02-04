Pembroke Regional Hospital's President and CEO, Pierre Noel, announces retirement

Pembroke Regional Hospital's President and CEO, Pierre Noel, has announced his plans to retire.

In a press release, Noel shared plans to retire at the end of the year.

"Pierre has been a visionary and a true leader and has collaborated widely to translate this vision into a high quality and responsive regional health service organization," said Richard Wilson, PRH's Board Chair in a press release.

"His calm and steady hand, particularly during these past two years of the pandemic, will surely be missed, but we know that he will be with us in the year ahead and will help guide us through this next transition,"

Noel has served his role as President and CEO for 15 years.

The hospital says Noel will assist the board in the process of recruiting a successor and to ensure a smooth leadership transition.