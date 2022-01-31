Pembroke Regional Hospital updating COVID-19 guidelines

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is updating its guidelines for COVID-positive or symptomatic visitors.

As a result of continued omicron transmission, the hospital is setting new guidelines for those entering the facility to help protect those in its care, workplace, and the community. In a press release, the hospital updated its guidelines for those who have tested positive or are symptomatic but unable to access a test. This includes visitors, caregivers, and non-emergent patients.

In alignment with regional recommendations, any individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 or displays symptoms must wait 10 days before coming back to the hospital. If a person has tested positive, they must wait 10 days from the date of the test before coming to the hospital. If they have symptoms but are unable to get a test, they must wait 10 days from the onset of symptoms before returning.

PRH says these guidelines apply to all individuals, regardless of age or vaccination status, including patients, essential caregivers, care partners, and visitors. This does not apply to patients visiting the emergency department, or other case-by-case basis.

PRH is advising anyone who has scheduled medical appointments to call the hospital for further instruction or rescheduling. PRH president and CEO Pierre Noel said, "while we recognize that the self-isolation period in the community has recently been reduced to five days by public health, hospitals are "highest risk settings" which is why the recommended isolation period is different," he says. "We thank everyone for their patience and understanding in these challenging times. We know that the changes and guidelines can lead to frustration but we ask that everyone coming into the hospital to please be kind to our screeners."

The visitor policy at PRH is subject to further changes based on public health guidance. Up to date information can be found at www.pemreghos.org, or by speaking with a member of the health care team.