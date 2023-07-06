The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation have announced their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle winner for week #37 of their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. They wish congratulations to Theresa Coulombe of Pembroke, on winning the weekly pot amount of $8,932 after her ticket #KK-4470329 and card #12, revealed the 7 of Clubs after being selected through the online random generator. Theresa purchased her ticket online.

Theresa was thrilled to win and added, "I will continue to keep playing." Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #38 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $195,000 if the Ace is caught and so far the hospital has raised over $281,000 for the hospital and the Cancer Care Campaign.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke, Making Seasons Bright and Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke).

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3 for $5.00, 10 for $10.00, and 40 for $20.00, giving participants the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and their highest priority needs.

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray