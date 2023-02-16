Pembroke resident charged driving impaired in Whitewater Region Twp.

A Pembroke resident is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop on the evening of February 14th, 2023. Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped the vehicle on Greenwood Road in Whitewater Region Township after receiving a complaint of a possibly impaired driver.

Police say that as part of the investigation a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was conducted, and further testing was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) officer. As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Matthew Bruni was charged with operation while impaired with drugs.

The accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 7th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray