Pembroke resident charged driving stolen vehicle
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a male after locating a stolen vehicle in the City of Pembroke.
Police say that they saw the vehicle on February 16th, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers say they observed the vehicle which they knew had been previously reported as stolen. Police say that during the investigation a male was identified and arrested.
As a result, the 35-year-old driver Richard Farr Jr. from Pembroke was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime as well as failure to comply with a probation order.
Police say the accused remains in custody until his next court appearance.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercisesThere will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises conducted by the Department of Defense. Noise levels are expected to be higher while the training is conducted from February 21st to 24th, 2023.
-
Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal chargesA 52-year-old from Mississauga is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street in Pembroke. The driver had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
-
Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement HomeA 39-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the execution of a warrant in relation to property damage at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd.
-
Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General HospitalA 24-year-old male was released into the custody of the Brockville General Hospital after he was reportedly standing out front of the facility threatening with a knife. Responding officers did not locate a knife on the man, however, they did find a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
-
Reminder from OPP after charging several impaired driversOntario Provincial Police report three impaired drivers being arrested and charged over three days in Stormont Dundas & Glengarry. Police taking the chance to urge drivers to remain committed to saving lives on the roads by choosing to not consume alcohol or drugs before driving.
-
Funding opportunities for growing Kingston businessesThe Starter Company Plus program has re-opened through Kingston Economic Development. Offering business training and personalized coaching with an opportunity for microgrants of up to $5,000.
-
Napanee resident charged following extensive drug trafficking investigationA search warrant execution on Dundas Street West in Napanee came as a result of a drug trafficking investigation launched by OPP in January 2023. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old man, also seizing various items including fentanyl.
-
Driver charged in Loyalist Twp. over three times legal alcohol limitA 62-year-old woman from Loyalist Township has been charged after a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street in Bath. OPP say that the investigation revealed that the driver was three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.
-
Nine charges laid following traffic stop in Pembroke35-year-old Pembroke resident charged following a traffic stop on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. The vehicle was searched where a quantity of illegal drugs were located, the accused also faces several outstanding charges.