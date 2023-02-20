Pembroke resident charged driving stolen vehicle

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a male after locating a stolen vehicle in the City of Pembroke.

Police say that they saw the vehicle on February 16th, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers say they observed the vehicle which they knew had been previously reported as stolen. Police say that during the investigation a male was identified and arrested.

As a result, the 35-year-old driver Richard Farr Jr. from Pembroke was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime as well as failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say the accused remains in custody until his next court appearance.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray