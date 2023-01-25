Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail store

A Pembroke resident is facing multiple Criminal Code (CC) charges after a series of shoplifting incidents taking place at a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating after the first incident on January 10th, 2023.

Police report that further incidents were reported on January 12th, 18th and 22nd, 2023. Finally, the accused was located in the vicinity of the store and taken into custody on the day of the most recent theft taking place on January 22nd, 2023.

As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old Matthew Michael Curnew from Pembroke has been charged with the following offences:

- Theft under $5000 - four counts

- Failure to comply with probation - 16 counts

- Mischief - 1 count

Police say the accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance on a later date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray