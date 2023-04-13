Pembroke resident faces drug and weapons charges after traffic stop
A Pembroke resident is facing several serious charges after a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke. Ontario Provincial Police for the Upper Ottawa Valley explains that on the evening of April 5th , 2023. OPP says officers conducted the traffic stop on Mary Street in the City of Pembroke.
As a result, the driver, 36-year-old Corey Edward Popkie from Pembroke was arrested and charged. The officers at the scene investigated the vehicle has seized a number of items, including a replica pistol, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and knives.
Due to the items found by police, the accused was charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose - two counts
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Failure to comply with release order - six counts
OPP say the accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 20th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Water safety statement in effect for Pembroke DistrictLocal residents are being advised that water levels on the main stem of the Ottawa River are expected to begin increasing over the next few days. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry advises residents in flood-prone areas to closely follow changing conditions and to take necessary measures.
-
St. Lawrence College hosts open house at Brockville campusPotential college students have a chance to visit St. Lawrence College's Brockville campus for an open house event on Saturday, April 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those who attend can participate in live program demonstrations, tours, and games.
-
Applications open for Community Investment Fund through United WayAny local agency delivering social service programs in the Kingston region are now eligible to apply for a grant of up to $25,000 through the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington's Community Investment Fund.
-
Watershed condition statement issued by Quinte ConservationWith water levels in the Quinte watershed slowly declining, Quinte Conservation says the flood warning for the Moira, Salmon and Napanee watersheds has been lifted. Currently, the "water safety statement" that is in effect, indicates that high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous.
-
Level One fire ban in South Frontenac Tsp.A Level One fire ban is in effect for the Township of South Frontenac. In a public service announcement, they explain the ban open air burning for the purposes of burning grass, brush, or other combustible materials.
-
Impaired driver charged, two people airlifted to hospital after serious collisionA 24-year-old from Eganville has been charged with several impaired driving offences after a serious single-vehicle crash results in two people being airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver was uninjured in the crash.
-
"Prescribed burning" at Garrison Petawawa Training Ground in spring monthsPetawawa residents may see or smell smoke from the Garrison Petawawa Range and Training area throughout the spring months, as the Garrison's Fire Department conducts prescribed burnings. Air quality could be affected for short periods of time due to the smoke.
-
Spike belt used to recover stolen vehicle in Bonnechere Valley, Ont.A 48-year-old from Montreal has been arrested and charged after they were stopped driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 41 near Highway 132 in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. OPP had to utilize a spike belt to perform the traffic stop.
-
UCDSB students recovering identities of Canadian WW1 soldiersUCDSB Students from across the district are reviewing service records and attestation forms and pulling out key information about fallen soldiers from the First World War in an attempt to identify and honour the fallen Canadians.