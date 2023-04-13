Pembroke resident faces drug and weapons charges after traffic stop

A Pembroke resident is facing several serious charges after a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke. Ontario Provincial Police for the Upper Ottawa Valley explains that on the evening of April 5th , 2023. OPP says officers conducted the traffic stop on Mary Street in the City of Pembroke.

As a result, the driver, 36-year-old Corey Edward Popkie from Pembroke was arrested and charged. The officers at the scene investigated the vehicle has seized a number of items, including a replica pistol, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and knives.

Due to the items found by police, the accused was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose - two counts

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

- Failure to comply with release order - six counts

OPP say the accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 20th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray