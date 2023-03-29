Pembroke resident facing 6 criminal charges after traffic stop
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested and charged a Pembroke resident with multiple driving-related offences after a traffic stop in the City of Pembroke.
Police report that on March 25th, 2023, just after 1:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in downtown Pembroke. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.
As a result of this incident, the driver 28-year-old, Ryan Morgan has been charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
- Drive a motor vehicle - perform a stunt
- Drive a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
- Drive a motor vehicle - no currently validated permit
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
OPP say the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 25th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
