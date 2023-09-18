Pembroke resident taken into custody as OPP executes warrant on Nelson St.
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has executed an arrest warrant in Pembroke and took one person into custody as a result.
OPP says that on the evening of September 14th, UOV officers executed the warrant with the assistance from the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine (K9), UOV Crime Unit and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).
Officers conducted this response in the area of Nelson Street. The result was the arrest of 49-year-old Anthony Kargus from Pembroke. The accused was taken into custody without incident. Along with having an outstanding warrant the accused was additionally charged with failing to attend court.
OPP says the accused remained in custody pending their court appearance.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Mandatory masking requirements reinstated at Pembroke Regional HospitalBased on the current risk level in the community for COVID-19, the Pembroke Regional Hospital has announced they are reinstating mandatory masking in some areas of the hospital.
-
Impaired, suspended driver charged following traffic complaint on Hwy.17A 41-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario is facing several impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 17 that resulted in additional charges of driving while suspended.
-
Grenville OPP charged Ottawa man with possession of child pornographyA 76-year-old man from Ottawa is facing a charge of possession of child pornography after an extensive investigation by Grenville County OPP, which began March 2023 and resulted in an arrest on September 14th, 2023.
-
Tips from OPP to prevent surge in auto thefts seen across the ProvinceIn response to a trend of auto thefts across the province, Ontario Provincial Police from Smiths Falls have released information and tips to help prevent similar incidents from taking place.
-
Rising COVID-19 levels prompt masking return at Providence Care sitesProvidence Care announces that they are escalating additional control measures effective Monday, September 18th, 2023, re-introducing masking for those who work, learn, volunteer or visit Providence Care sites.
-
Kingston Police warn of new scam targeting international studentsFollowing a recent trend being seen in the local community, Kingston Police Services are giving tips to international students who are being targeted for scams by people posing as law enforcement from their home countries.
-
Pembroke Fire Chief calls on residents to check fire alarmsThe Pembroke Fire Department is telling local residents to be prepared to be "Saved by the Beep" by checking their smoke alarm on September 28th as part of Test Your Smoke Alarm Day.
-
New "Victim Specialist" added to Upper Ottawa Valley OPP DetachmentThe Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is welcoming a new civilian Victim Specialist, ensuring victims have proper access to rights and assistance. Jacqueline Pearson has a degree in Criminology and a graduate certificate in Victimology.
-
OPP offers tips to deal with relentless "grandparent scams"With senior citizens in the local community reporting continued calls from fraudsters attempting to get money by pretending to be a family member in distress, the OPP is offering some tips to avoid being victimized in a "grandparent scam".