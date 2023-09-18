Pembroke resident taken into custody as OPP executes warrant on Nelson St.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has executed an arrest warrant in Pembroke and took one person into custody as a result.

OPP says that on the evening of September 14th, UOV officers executed the warrant with the assistance from the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine (K9), UOV Crime Unit and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

Officers conducted this response in the area of Nelson Street. The result was the arrest of 49-year-old Anthony Kargus from Pembroke. The accused was taken into custody without incident. Along with having an outstanding warrant the accused was additionally charged with failing to attend court.

OPP says the accused remained in custody pending their court appearance.

