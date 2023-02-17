Pembroke resident wins over $2K in Catch the Ace with PRH
The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is has announced their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle winner for week #18. Wishing their congratulations to Dr. Declan Rowan of Pembroke who was the winner of the weekly pot amount of $2,143 after his ticket #R-6329941 and card #30, revealed the 7 of Diamonds after being selected through the online random generator. Dr. Rowan purchased his ticket online.
Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #19 draw has already launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $40,000 if the Ace is caught and so far we have raised over $57,000 for the hospital and the Cancer Care Campaign!
To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at several cash sale locations from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke, Making Seasons Bright and Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke).
The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving people the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
