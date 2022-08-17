Pembroke's Culture Fest is on

Pembroke, Ont. is running its Culture Fest from Saturday, August 13th to Saturday - 20th 2022.

Events on Wednesday include an inclusive leadership workshop, yoga in the park, and curbside karaoke.

Festivities are set to end Saturday with the multicultural fest at the Pembroke Waterfront.

A full lineup of events celebrating the cultures and the people in our community has been planned.

For a full schedule, head to culturefestpembroke.ca

