Pembroke: spring road conditions

The City of Pembroke wishes to advise pedestrians and motorists to use caution as they travel about the City of Pembroke. Although winter is still not over, there are many spring like conditions starting to affect transportation networks. Residents need to be aware of the following:

•

Roadside Snow Melt –As the snow melts there may be water ponding on roads, which may pose a hazard to pedestrians and vehicles. The travelling public should also be aware that temperature changes between day and night have the potential of creating localized icy spots, and the freeze-thaw cycle leads to the formation of potholes which may be hidden below the surface water. Drivers are urged to use caution and be vigilant to potentially hazardous conditions.

Storm Drains – Due to the ice buildup at the roadside, many storm water drainage systems may not be functioning optimally. City crews are working to open drains and ditches in areas that are susceptible to spring drainage issues.

Heaving – This winter has seen significant and fluctuating frost depths. As the frost leaves the road base, heaving is likely to occur. Drivers should remain vigilant and reduce speed where heaving is observed, and pay attention to appropriate signage that may be posted.

Pothole Repair – City crews are working across the City to repair potholes as efficiently as possible. Residents can report a pothole on the city website.

Sidewalks - This winter has experienced significant fluctuations in temperature leading to some icy conditions on City Sidewalks. City crews are working to mitigate these conditions by applying sand to the sidewalk network to assist in traction. Freeze-thaw cycles during the spring melt season can lead to further ice accumulation on sidewalks, and potential uneven surfaces. Residents are encouraged to use caution while utilizing the sidewalk network.

The City asks pedestrians and motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed, respect others and be aware of current road conditions at all times.