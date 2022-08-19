Pembroke Waterfront Park deemed Community Watch Zone

Waterfront Park is known as the star attraction of the community, enjoyed by many residents and visitors alike. It has now been designated a Community Watch Zone in order to protect all of the hard work that goes into keeping the area safe.

With an extensive amount of effort, volunteer work, sweat, and materials that have gone into developing the park over the last 25 years, having the community take on this kind of commitment will ensure the park is kept safe.

The new Community Watch Zone will extend from Algonquin College Pembroke Waterfront Campus in the west, to Albert Street in the east.

The committee is holding a brief meeting Saturday (August 20) at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre at the park. The aim is to introduce the Community Watch Program to any new members who may want to join the waterfront watch committee.

Community watch is a community-based program that watches out for your fellow community members. Getting citizens involved in preventing crime at the local level will hopefully discourage it from happening, but it depends on the level of commitment citizens are able to contribute.

For more information on the Community Watch Program at the waterfront, or for your own neighbourhood in Pembroke, contact Councilor Brian Abdallah at babdallah@pembroke.ca or Deputy Mayor Ron Gervai at rgervais@pembroke.ca.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa