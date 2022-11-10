Pembroke woman charged for threatening Pembroke Fire Department
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Ottawa Upper Valley has charged one person with two counts of uttering threats at the scene of a fire. The bush fire happen on November 6th and while Pembroke Fire Department was in the process of addressing the incident, officers received a call asking them to attend the scene.
The call came in around 7:30 p.m. while Pembroke Fire Department was actively engaged in putting out the bush fire on MacKay Street in Pembroke. They said they were being threatened by a person at the scene.
Once officers arrived they located the individual and the following investigation led to their arrest. As a result, 29-year-old Amanda Meilleur from Pembroke was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Threats were being directed to the Pembroke Fire Department for an undisclosed reason.
The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
