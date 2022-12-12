Pembroke woman charged with fraud after victimizing four people in online scam

A Pembroke resident is facing several fraud-related charges after a criminal investigation was launched in May 2022. The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating after an area resident reported fraudulent activity on an online marketplace. During the investigation, OPP identified a total of four victims that had been victimized by the scam.

As a result of the investigation, 34-year-old Samantha McLaughlin was charged with the following offences:

- Fraud under $5000 - four counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - four counts

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on January 24, 2022.

OPP add that online marketplaces make it easy for people to shop from the convenience of their home and locate deals on all kinds of items. However, this also makes online buyers easy to become victims of scammers selling nonexistent merchandise or offering that "incredible deal".

Police recommend following several tips to protect yourself from being an online victim:

- Know who you are dealing with - confirm the seller's identity

- Check the seller's feedback that you are considering buying from

- Never make a deal outside the auction/marketplace site

- Don't fall for pressure tactics

- Don't erase any emails, texts, or voicemails from the seller

- If the asking price of a product is too good to be true, it probably is

If a scam artist contacts, you or if you have been defrauded contact your local police service or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-496-8501 or visit their website at www.antifraudcentre.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray