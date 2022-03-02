Performances at Kingston Grand Theatre begin March 3

The City of Kingston says the Kingston Grand Theatre is open at full capacity with performances starting March 3.

The city says the following public health measures will continue to be enforced at the theatre.

Posting on-site signage that allows for passive screening

Wearing face coverings that cover the nose, mouth, and chin

Practicing regular hand hygiene

Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces frequently

Providing compostable paper and plastic cups for all beverages

Optimizing the effectiveness of the building's recently updated HVAC system

Performances will begin on Thursday, March 3 with the Vogue Charity Fashion Show in the Regina Rosen Auditorium.

A full list of performances as well as information on getting tickets can be found at the Kingston Grand's website.

