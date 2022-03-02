Performances at Kingston Grand Theatre begin March 3
The City of Kingston says the Kingston Grand Theatre is open at full capacity with performances starting March 3.
The city says the following public health measures will continue to be enforced at the theatre.
- Posting on-site signage that allows for passive screening
- Wearing face coverings that cover the nose, mouth, and chin
- Practicing regular hand hygiene
- Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces frequently
- Providing compostable paper and plastic cups for all beverages
- Optimizing the effectiveness of the building's recently updated HVAC system
Performances will begin on Thursday, March 3 with the Vogue Charity Fashion Show in the Regina Rosen Auditorium.
A full list of performances as well as information on getting tickets can be found at the Kingston Grand's website.