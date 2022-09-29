Person arrested and stolen vehicle recovered
On September 26, 2022, around 7:30 p.m, Quinte West OPP responded to Monogram Place in Trenton after receiving information from Peel Regional Police that a stolen vehicle they were tracking may be in the area.
Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot and the accused was located and arrested a short time later at a local hotel.
26 year old Malik Desir, from Montreal, has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on September 27, 2022.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
