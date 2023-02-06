Person charged refusing breath test at RIDE stop in Killaloe, Ont.
Police have charged one person with several offences after conducting a RIDE traffic stop. Police report that on January 29th, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Cedar Grove Road in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.
As a result of an incident that occurred during the stop and the following investigation, police have arrested and charged 57-year-old, Rudy Sawatzky of Brudenell Lyndoch and Raglan Township. They have been charged with the following offences:
- Refusal to comply with a breath demand
- Operating a vehicle without insurance
- Driving while under suspension
OPP report that the accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The vehicle was towed and impounded.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
