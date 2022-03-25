Person of interest in catalytic converter thefts

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking to identify a person of interest in connection to an investigation into catalytic converter thefts.

OPP say they began seeing an influx of reports of catalytic converter thefts in January 2022 with reports continuing to rise.

The person of interest is identified by police as a male with an average build and height, wearing what appears to be a dark jacket with reflective material on the arms and shoulders.

No photo or video was provided by police.

Anyone with information on the person of interest or have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft to contact OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

L&A County OPP provided the following crime prevention techniques that can be used to lower the risk of becoming a victim in these types of crimes.