Person of interest in suspicious fire in North Grenville

The Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working with the North Grenville Fire Service to identify a person of interest in a suspicious fire in North Grenville.

Police say they received the request shortly after 3 p.m on September 25.

The fire was deemed suspicious and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted.

OPP's Forensic Identification Services were on the scene to collect evidence.

Police obtained a photo of a person of interest and are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.