iHeartRadio
14°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Person of interest in suspicious fire in North Grenville

POI

The Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working with the North Grenville Fire Service to identify a person of interest in a suspicious fire in North Grenville. 

Police say they received the request shortly after 3 p.m on September 25. 

The fire was deemed suspicious and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall was contacted. 

OPP's Forensic Identification Services were on the scene to collect evidence. 

Police obtained a photo of a person of interest and are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submitting a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

12

Check out the latest Songs