Person responsible for shooting on Alfred St. found dead: Kingston Police

Kingston Police 3

Kingston Police say the person they say was responsible for a shooting on Alfred St. has been found dead. 

The incident took place on December 29th, where police say a firearm was discharged in a home on alfred near 7th Ave. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Major Crime Detectives say with the person they deemed to have been responsible for the shooting found dead in another jurisdiction, the case has been closed. 

