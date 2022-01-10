Person responsible for shooting on Alfred St. found dead: Kingston Police
Kingston Police say the person they say was responsible for a shooting on Alfred St. has been found dead.
The incident took place on December 29th, where police say a firearm was discharged in a home on alfred near 7th Ave.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Major Crime Detectives say with the person they deemed to have been responsible for the shooting found dead in another jurisdiction, the case has been closed.
-
KFL&A Public Health changing COVID-19 case reporting as provincial testing guidelines changeThe Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit has announced changes to how its case reporting process as rules surrounding provincial COVID-19 PCR testing changes.
-
21 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County FridayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark FridayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.
-
214 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A over the weekendThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a total of 214 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Two people charged by three different police services in stolen vehicle casePolice in Gananoque say they responded to a call of a possible stolen vehicle on Friday.
-
Sawed-off shotgun seized during traffic stop on Princess St.A sawed-off shotgun was among the items seized during a traffic stop on Princess St.
-
2022 Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew County postponed due to COVID-19The County of Renfrew has announced that the 2022 Ontario Winter Games has been postponed citing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.
-
COVID-19 death in Renfrew County for third straight dayThere have been 16 total deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.
-
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark ThursdayThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 65 new cases today.