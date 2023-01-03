Personal support worker arrested after caught stealing from elderly client

Brockville Police have arrested a female personal support worker (PSW) for stealing from an elderly man. The incident began on December 29th, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. when Brockville Police received information regarding thefts from a residence on Centre St.

This information came to the police detailing an elderly male who lives alone and is assisted regularly by a PSW. Family members became suspicious of the PSW as they noticed money was frequently going missing from the residence. The family, at one point, captured the PSW stealing money directly from the elderly male's wallet.

The PSW was identified to be a 25-year-old female. She was contacted and attended the police station upon request. Once arriving she was arrested for theft. The money was also recovered, as it was in her possession. The female was charged with theft under $5,000.00 and released on paperwork with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray