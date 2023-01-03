Personal support worker arrested after caught stealing from elderly client
Brockville Police have arrested a female personal support worker (PSW) for stealing from an elderly man. The incident began on December 29th, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. when Brockville Police received information regarding thefts from a residence on Centre St.
This information came to the police detailing an elderly male who lives alone and is assisted regularly by a PSW. Family members became suspicious of the PSW as they noticed money was frequently going missing from the residence. The family, at one point, captured the PSW stealing money directly from the elderly male's wallet.
The PSW was identified to be a 25-year-old female. She was contacted and attended the police station upon request. Once arriving she was arrested for theft. The money was also recovered, as it was in her possession. The female was charged with theft under $5,000.00 and released on paperwork with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Overdose alert for residents of Renfrew County and DistrictThe public is being informed of several overdoses that have occurred over the last week in Renfrew County and District from suspected cocaine which may have been tainted with a highly potent opioid.
-
Man arrested in Brockville when police discover intention to re-attend victim's residence55-year-old wanted man arrested by Brockville Police on Broad St. after investigation revealed the man had intention to re-attend his victim's residence following an ongoing unlawful dwelling investigation at the same residence.
-
Kingston Police give facts and stats about financial sextortionThe crime of sextortion has become seen increasingly along with the growing use of social media. Kingston Police provide information on sextortion, including how it can be avoided and how to report it.
-
Kingston Frontenac Public Library to close amid stormThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be closing early due to the Weather Conditions.
-
The GRIND Pembroke appealing to public ahead of the holidays.The GRIND Pembroke is making an appeal to residents for donations, as the end of the year nears.
-
26th annual Christmas Angel program a successOntario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley says the 26th annual "Christmas Angel" program was a big success, with the generosity of the community helping over 500 kids have a Christmas present this year!
-
Week 5 of "Festive RIDE" nets positive results, PembrokeOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley have reported, for the second consecutive week, no drivers were impaired when stopped during a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) stop.
-
-
Police warn sales fraud on the rise, Kingston.Kingston Police Service is warning of an increased number of fraud cases involving technology, from private sellers using platforms such as Kijiji, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.