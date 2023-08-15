Perth resident charged crashing stolen vehicle while impaired
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Perth resident with several offences after officers responded to a collision on Concession 2 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township.
OPP explain that on August 10th, 2023, just after 12:00 a.m. police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision. Police say there were no occupants with the vehicle when police arrived and further investigation revealed that it had been stolen. OPP Canine and the East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended to assist and a subject was located nearby shortly after and taken into custody.
As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Craig Badour from the Town of Perth is now facing the following charges:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Theft of motor vehicle
- Break, enter a place - with intent to commit an indictable offence
- Failure to comply with a probation order
OPP says the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
