Perth Road closed in South Frontenac on Saturday, Oct.29th

Frontenac OPP is issuing a travel advisory to motorists who would regularly use Perth Road for Saturday, October 29th, 2022. Perth Road will be closed completely from Hilltop Lane to Tett Crescent in South Frontenac Township between 8:00 a.m. until approximately 5:00 p.m.

Perth Road will also be restricted to local traffic only from Rutledge Road northbound to Hilltop Lane where the full closure will be in effect. The closure is to facilitate the removal of the commercial motor vehicle that left the roadway and became submerged in Buck Lake around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022.

The South Frontenac Township Roads department will have the closure in effect beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. Electronic sign boards are currently in place and messaging has been published through the South Frontenac Township social media accounts. OPP add that alternatives to Perth Road include Highway 15 and Road 38.

For up-to-date information regarding this planned closure, you can refer to social media accounts for both South Frontenac Township as well as East Region OPP.

