Perth woman charged with drug possession

A woman has been arrested in Perth Ont. after being found with small amounts of drugs.

Lanark O-P-P says 41-year-old Kelly Giff was found with Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and Hydromorphone, as well as $1,200 in cash.

She has been charged with 3 counts of possession of a schedule one substance, and one count of possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

The accused is being held in custody and will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Perth.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink