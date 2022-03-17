Petawawa Cannabis store set to open in April

The grand opening of PCS will take place on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:30 am. Local owners, Sai Alluru and Nitin Aggarwal invite the public to gather and join them at this newest cannabis retail service located at 3241 Petawawa Blvd.

Petawawa Cannabis Store (PCS) is a locally owned and operated cannabis retailer that provides in-store, online, and delivery services to Petawawa and surrounding. They carry a wide range of cannabis products enabling users to experience therapeutic and recreational benefits. The local staff is knowledgeable and works with each customer to discuss the clients needs and match them with their perfect product.

PSC says they believe in opening legal cannabis stores, as it can be "an effective way to combat the illicit cannabis market and protect the community and keep neighbourhoods safe."

The grand opening of of PCS will take place on April 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. The shop's owners, Sai Aluru and Nitin Aggarwal, will be joining in the event. At the grand opening, there will be a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony as well as an opprotunity for photos.