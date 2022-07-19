Petawawa Container Market hosting Youth Entrepreneur Market

The Town of Petawawa will be hosting a youth entrepreneur market at the Petawawa Container Market on Friday, August 12th from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The market falls on the final day of the municipal entrepreneurship camp where children ages 8-12 had the opportunity to learn from area business owners and industry representatives about their entrepreneurial journeys and opportunities.

“We were thrilled to have Enterprise Renfrew County and Summer Company Plus as a local partner supporting youth entrepreneurship in our area," noted Shallan Dament, Recreational Program Assistant. "Giving youth an introduction to running a business is so important to encourage that next generation of entrepreneurs and we were so generously embraced and supported by the local business community.”

Summer Company Plus, administered through Enterprise Renfrew County, and funded by the Ontario Government provides youth ages 15 – 29 with advice, service, and funding to start and run their own summer business. “The entrepreneur camp in Petawawa is a great opportunity to foster some potential future Summer Company participants as well as to give them a venue to bring their products to market,” confirmed Heather Inwood Montrose, Small Business Advisor Enterprise Renfrew County.

The youth market will be located at 16 Civic Centre, at the Petawawa Container Market site and will run from noon to 4 pm and be followed by the regular night market from 4 pm to 9 pm. Youth who are interested in participating in either market opportunity are encouraged to register to reserve a free booth space as spots are limited. Former Summer Company participants are welcomed and encouraged to attend as well.

This free market opportunity is a great way to provide exposure and awareness of the products and services our local youth offer and can also be a great way for children and youth who support local organizations to have an opportunity to fundraise for causes close to their hearts.

Registration is easy and can be done by completing a simple online form available on the Town of Petawawa Municipal website at petawawa.ca. Registration for the youth market will remain open until August 7th.