Petawawa dropping vaccine requirements for city staff

The town of Petawawa will be removing a policy which required city staff, volunteers, and council members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy was put in place during the height of the pandemic to ensure the safety of Petawawa's residents. However, in a heated debate Monday evening, council voted to remove the policy, following neighbouring Pembroke and the Laurentian Valley.

A bylaw to remove the policy will now be presented to council this coming Monday, March 21st, 2022.

The government of Ontario is also dropping masking mandates next week, meaning anyone hoping to enter municipal buildings like the Civic Centre will be able to do so without masking up.