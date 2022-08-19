Petawawa man charged with manslaughter back in court Aug. 31

Petawawa resident, Cole Allard, will return to court at the end of this month.

His defence attorney, Mark Huckabone, appeared in court Wednesday to continue pretrial motions, which initially began in July.

In February, Allard was charged with manslaughter after police were called out to a death at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital. Police learned 29-year-old Jordana Yakabuskie was struck and killed while on the side of Highway 17 between Gillan and Goshen Roads.

Allard was charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. Allard did not appear in court himself Wednesday, but Attorney Huckabone addressed the courts.

Previously, Allard pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail. Neither charge has been proven in court.

