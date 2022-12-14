Petawawa OPP makes push for 26th annual Christmas Angel Program
Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police make a final push in their 26th annual Christmas Angel Program. They say there are over 20 Christmas Angels are still available for pickup at the OPP Detachment located at 1913 Petawawa Blvd. in Petawawa. Each "Angel" represents a child in need in our community.
Citizens interested in helping out are asked to attend the OPP Detachment and pick an "Angel", purchase a gift, and return unwrapped gifts in a gift bag along with the corresponding "Angel" to the offices where they were taken from by an extended be deadline of December 19, 2022. Returning the gift and "Angel" before the deadline will ensure that the gifts can distributed on time.
OPP adds that last year, 483 Christmas Angels were distributed by the OPP to caring community members who were willing to make Christmas brighter for local children in need. Anyone with questions or further information regarding the Christmas Angel Program is asked to contact Sara Lapointe at the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
