Petawawa Pantry "crisis box" project helps hundreds

pantry

The Petawawa Pantry Food Bank and Mental Health Services of Renfrew County have teamed up during the pandemic to ensure residents throughout the region have access to basic necessities and personal care products.

Launched as a part of a pilot project in January 2021, "crisis" boxes containing anything from basic necessities such as food and personal care products were prepared and delivered to those most in need. The boxes consisted of 30 non-perishable items including easy to prepare foods, dental hygiene products, soap, shampoo, and deodorant. A $10 grocery gift card was also included, enabling recipients to purchase their own goods, if necessary.

"Throughout 2020 and 2021, the foodbank mobilized its community outreach program which offers a delivery service for individuals who are ill, disabled, or struggling with mental health issues, and as part of this we reached out to 25 social service agencies and organizations which serve Petawawa,” said Laurie Alton, President and Co-Founder of The Petawawa Pantry Food Bank.

The project was made permanent last June based on how successful it was, a total of 695 boxes were prepared, including nearly $7,000 worth of grocery gift cards. Alton says this was all made possible through grant funding.

Alton also works for Mental Health Services of Renfrew County, and through the collaboration, a connection was made with the regions Mental Health Services Mobile Crisis Team (MHMCT). The MHMCT works with residents who find themselves unhoused. Discussions with the team led to a list of items that recipients woould need, and from there came the pilot project.

“This partnership has allowed the Crisis Team to better support clients who are in need of basic necessities such as food, and hygiene items. The clients we serve have truly benefitted from the wonderful generosity of The Petawawa Pantry Food Bank," said Crisis Worker Miranda Giroux.

During the course of the pandemic, they were challenged not only to adapt their process, but also to find ways to work with community partners. The crisis box was one of the outcomes.

