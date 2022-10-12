Petawawa Ramble pumpkin folk fest makes return

The annual Pumpkin folk fest is making a return to Petawawa this week.

The event is happening Friday, Oct. 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the re/max office on 10 Canadian Forces dr.

The event will feature a plethora of different harvest displays, and judges will award points based on the best display theme, most unique display, and a bonus "judges pick" a category!

3 winners for each category will be chosen.

Organizers say this event is an excellent way to showcase community creativity and pride, by turning local fruit into a display.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

