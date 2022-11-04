Petawawa resident 1 million dollars richer

Phillip Ingram is feeling pretty lucky, after 50 years of playing the lottery finally paid off!

Ingram scanned a winning ticket, which he initially believed to be worth $1,000. He later found out, when he went to claim his prize, the OLG Lotto App was reading 7 zeros!

"I scanned my ticket the morning after the draw on the OLG app and thought it said $1,000, After she [his wife] counted all the zeros, she was shocked and very silent," said Ingram

Phillip plans to start traveling with his winnings.

"My stomach and sleeping habits have been all over the place since I found out!" he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Petawawa Boulevard in Petawawa.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink