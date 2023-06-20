Petawawa resident charged with impaired driving on local roads

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a traffic stop in Petawawa.

OPP explain that on June 17th, 2023 just after 2:30 a.m., officers observed a vehicle on Wolfe Avenue, in the Town of Petawawa. The officer contacted the driver and during the course of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized. The driver of the vehicle was then transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, the driver 27-year-old, Weston Lowther from Petawawa was charged with impaired operation.

OPP say the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 25th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray