Petawawa restaurant holding fundraiser supporting Ukraine

A new restaurant in Petawawa is holding a fundraiser over the next several days in support of Ukraine.

Despite opening less than a month ago, Gokumi Sushi and Steak bar is offering a special sushi meal for $20. All the money goes towards the United Nations Ukraine Emergency Fund.

The restaurant says, despite being a small source of fundraising, it provides an opportunity for everyone in the community to contribute to the people of ukraine.

"What we believe, especially in a military community, is we should be able to do our part, contribute a little bit and support as much as we can," server Aya Hammond tells CTV News Ottawa. "Even if this means purchasing a small set of sushi."

The restaurant has a goal of raising $2,000.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 30 orders had already been placed.

