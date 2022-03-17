Petawawa taxi drivers able to set their own rates

Taxi drivers working in Petawawa will now be allowed to set their own rates. In a meeting late Monday evening, council approved a request from the local companies, effectively allowing providers to set their own taxi fares.

Earlier in the year, two local taxi companies had sent a request, asking for the minimum fare to be increased from the amount in 2011. Petawawa Taxi and Ed' Taxi are on the same page when it comes to the increase, as the last time rates were increased was 11 years ago, in 2011, when they increased the minimum fare from $3.50 to $4.25 and each additional kilometre from $1.50 to $1.75.

Following the debate, council has decided to allow taxi services to set their own rates. They will still need to communicate these changes to the passengers before giving them a ride. Companies will not be able to increase fare on those suffering from a disability, and cannot charge a fee for storing mobility aids.

A by-law wwill be brought forward in the next council meeting, making the changes official. This means customers could see an increase in fares in the next coming weeks.

Another option council considered was a potiential increase in fares, with a review done every two years by councillors. However, if the price of gas were to double again, it could be unfair to make companies wait 2 years to see another increase.