Petawawa youth facing serious charges

Members of the upper Ottawa valley detachment of the OPP began investigating a park on Norman Street in the town of Petawawa after a 16 year-old youth sustained a serious injury during an altercation.

Investigation found there was confrontation involving the victim and another youth at the park, several other youths were also present.

The victim was assaulted with an edged weapon and was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious, but non life threatening injuries.

As a result of this incident police arrested and charged at 16 year-old youth from Petawawa with the following Criminal Code (CC) charges:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The accused was released to a parent and is scheduled to attend the Youth Division of the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on December 23, 2021. The name of the accused youth is not being released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The OPP's Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and a Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO) are assisting with the investigation.