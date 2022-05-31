Physical altercation on Brock St. leads to assault charges

Brockville Police say assault charges have been laid after a physical altercation on Brock St.

Police say they received a report of a fight on Brock St. on May 29 at around 2:45 p.m.

An investigation by police alleges that a 38-year-old male got into a physical altercation with another resident in the area.

The other male involved in the fight required medical attention and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested the 38-year-old male for assault causing bodily harm.

According to police, the man resisted arrest and attempted to fight police and "struck, kicked and threatened every officer who was involved at the scene."

No officers suffered "significant" injuries.

A police vehicle was also damaged.

The 38-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000, obstruct peace officer, five counts of assault peace officer and six counts of uttering threats. This was on top of the assault causing bodily harm charge.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.