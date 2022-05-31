Physical altercation on Brock St. leads to assault charges
Brockville Police say assault charges have been laid after a physical altercation on Brock St.
Police say they received a report of a fight on Brock St. on May 29 at around 2:45 p.m.
An investigation by police alleges that a 38-year-old male got into a physical altercation with another resident in the area.
The other male involved in the fight required medical attention and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested the 38-year-old male for assault causing bodily harm.
According to police, the man resisted arrest and attempted to fight police and "struck, kicked and threatened every officer who was involved at the scene."
No officers suffered "significant" injuries.
A police vehicle was also damaged.
The 38-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000, obstruct peace officer, five counts of assault peace officer and six counts of uttering threats. This was on top of the assault causing bodily harm charge.
The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.
-
Over $800,000 raised for 2022 Ride the River eventThe Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says it has raised over $800,000 from its Ride the River 2022/Ride for the MRI event.
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekendThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
COVID-19 outbreak in Connell 10 Unit at KGHA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Connell 10 Unit within the Kingston General Hospital.
-
Kiwanis Club of Pembroke donates $53,000 to Festival Hall Seat CampaignThe City of Pembroke is set to recognize The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke this week.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on FridayWe are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the area.
-
Road closures for May 30 - June 2Some traffic notes to let you know about this week.
-
Two people charged after drugs seized in GananoqueTwo people have been charged after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs.
-
Cardinal, Ont. resident charged after child exploitation investigationOntario Provincial Police have charged a Cardinal, Ont resident after a child exploitation investigation.