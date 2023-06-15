Pick-up truck driver charged striking bus in Pembroke, Ont.

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with careless driving after a collision in the City of Pembroke.

Police explain that on June 13th, 2023 around 4:00 p.m. OPP was called regarding a collision between a school bus and a pick-up truck. The collision took place on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. No one was injured as a result. However, the driver of the pick-up truck was charged with careless driving.

OPP say they would like to remind all drivers to reduce speed and always keep a safe distance behind school buses as they make frequent stops.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray