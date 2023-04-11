Pick-up truck flees the scene crashing into guard rails on Hwy. 60

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating a collision that left several guard rails significantly damaged on Highway 60. Police explain that on March 31st, 2023 just after 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the collision involving a black pick-up truck.

Police report that the collision took place near Aylen Lake Road in the Township of South Algonquin. Police believe the vehicle was travelling westbound on 60 Highway and entered the ditch striking several guard rails. Following the crash, the driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or the driver's identity is asked to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or 1-888-312-1122. Should someone wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Crime Stoppers Pembroke/Renfrew County at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.valleytips.ca. A tipper may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000. All tips are confidential, and will not require the person to attend court.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray