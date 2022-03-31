Pickup truck and skid steer stolen from construction site on Division St.

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a commercial break and enter.

Officers were called to the area of Division St. and Daulton Ave. after receiving a report of a break and enter at a construction site.

Police say the suspects gained entry to the construction site by cutting through the entry gate to gain access to the inner yard.

A pickup truck with a salter as well as a skid steer was stolen from the construction site.

It is believed the theft took place between March 20-27, 2022.

The skid steer, a Bobcat S300, is described as having a larger nine foot snow bucket attached. It's white in colour with an orange back door and has standard skid steer tires.

The pickup truck, a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500, is described as Patriot blue in colour with license plate #CUTURLWN. Attached at the bed of the truck is a red Western Tornado salt spreader with black lids. The truck is a four door quad cab with Toyo tires, silver aluminum rims, and silver/chrome bed rails. There is also a smaller LED light on the roof of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.