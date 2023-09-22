Picton OPP report several criminal offences laid in Prince Edward County

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reporting on multiple criminal offences that were laid over this past weekend.

On September 8th, 2023, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue Services said they advised officers of a vehicle on Fire on Thomas Street in Picton. Responding officers determined the vehicle had been involved in a collision and the driver had left the scene prior to police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, Bradley Reid, age 28, from Picton, was charged with mischief, failure to comply with a probation order, careless driving and failure to report an accident. OPP say the driver was released from custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 25th, 2023.

Then, several days later on September 15th, 2023 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on County Road 1. During the investigation, a search of the vehicle and driver was completed which led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of that investigation, Ryan O'Neil, age 37, from Belleville, was charged with possession of a schedule one substance - methamphetamine. They were released from custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 1st, 2023.

Finally, on September 16th, 2023, shortly after midnight, officers were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 62 when a vehicle entered the RIDE. Officers spoke with the driver and the investigation led to an approved screening device being utilized.

As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing. Amanda Sagriff-Dunkley, age 23, from Corbyville, was charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration.

The driver was released from custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 10th, 2023. OPP says they also had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray