Pikwakanagan First Nation resident charged with three counts of breaching probation

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with breaching conditions of release. OPP explain that on June 27th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m. officers from the Killaloe OPP Detachment responded to a services call for a breach of conditions on the Algonquins of Piwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.

As a result of the investigation officers arrested and charged 38-year-old James McMullin from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation. The accused has been charged with the following offences:

- Breach of probation (three counts)

- Resisting arrest

OPP says the accused remains in custody to await a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray