Pilot dead in fatal plane crash, investigation ongoing

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal plane crash near Alexandria.

Police explain that the crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on July 26th, 2023. Officers responded to the airplane crash on Power Dam Road just east of Alexandria.

The pilot was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, while the passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash in partnership with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray