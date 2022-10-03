Pilot dies in fatal crash of amateur-built aircraft in Hasting Highlands, Ont.

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal crash of a small-aircraft. The accident took place the evening of October 1st just before 9:00 p.m. in Hasting Highlands, Ontario.

Officers responded to the crash and confirmed that the aircraft was amateur built and had space for a pilot and passenger. Following a search of the area, they were able to locate the aircraft. Once they were able to find the pilot, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Jason Reynolds from Hasting Highlands Township.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada are involved, along with officers from the Bancroft OPP.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray