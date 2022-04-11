'Pixie Place Apartments' unveiled on Friday

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville unveiled new supportive housing apartments on Friday.

The eight-unit residence on Perth Street will be called Pixie Place Apartments, named after the first housing manager of UCLG, Pixie Trip.

The housing will be for those in needs of housing, mental health, and addictions support.

As part of the announcement, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark also announced that the province would be providing almost $1.6 million to help create the housing units.

"Through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) almost $1.6-million has been provided from the provincial government to take a former church and repurpose it into eight bachelor apartments," said Counties Joint Services Committee Chair Corinna Smith-Gatcke in a press release.

It was noted in the release that two of the eight apartments are barrier-free with a lift at the back of the building and laundry facilities onsite.

"On behalf of Brockville City Council, I am very pleased to see this valuable new facility coming to fruition, with heartfelt appreciation to all those involved in adding this much-needed housing in our community," said Brockville Mayor Mike Kalivas in a release.