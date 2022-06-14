Plan to bring Food Basics to Petawawa approved by Council
The Town of Petawawa has approved a revised plan that would bring a Food Basics to Petawawa Blvd.
Council-in-committee approved the revised site plan last night.
The approval is anticipated to be ratified at the June 20 meeting of council.
Construction is slated to begin this fall.
The new store is planned opening of Spring 2023.
