Planned power outage in Kingston and Amherstview on Sunday

If you notice the power go out in your region on Sunday, that is planned.

Hydro One says the power will go out temporarilly on Sunday in the Kingston and Amherstview area for scheduled maintenance and to complete upgrades in the area.

The outage will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will affect around 3,400 Hydro One customers in the township of Loyalist, including Amherstview, and customers in Kingston.

Hydro One says it's bundling the work together to reduce future service disruptions and the need for future outages.