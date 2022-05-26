iHeartRadio
Planned power outages in CFB Kingston and Barriefield Village on Sunday

Planned power outages for CFB Kingston and Barriefield Village are set to take effect on Sunday. 

Utilities Kingston says the planned outage will begin at 8 a.m. and last for three hours. 

This is to allow workers to install new overhead electrical distribution lines and equipment on behalf of the Kingston Hydro Corporation. 
 

